Brotherly Game Daily Links: LAFC wins Aaron Long sweepstakes

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Announce 2023 Preseason Schedule

The Union kick-off preseason beginning on Monday, Jan. 9, following medical clearances and physicals. Following a week of in-market training, the team will return to Clearwater, Fla., for their ninth season on Monday, January 16.

MLS News

LAFC sign defender Aaron Long

Long, 30, joins LAFC after being a regular five of the last six seasons with the New York Red Bulls (the sixth season he missed most of the campaign with a torn Achilles). Making 139 appearances in the MLS regular season to date (133 starts), the center back has been a key member of the Red Bulls.

Atlanta United completes transfer of Alan Franco to São Paulo FC

The 26-year-old Argentine defender spent two seasons with the Five Stripes, recording one goal and seven assists across 56 games (54 starts).

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Jose “Memo” Rodriguez

Rodríguez, 27, joins LA after tallying 21 goals and 15 assists in 148 games played (92 starts) across all competitions for Houston Dynamo FC (2015, 2017 – 22). Last season, Rodríguez logged three assists for Houston in 30 regular-season appearances (18 starts) in 2022.

LA Galaxy sign defender Chris Mavinga

Mavinga has made 124 regular season appearances (116 starts) to date in MLS in his career, and has 10 playoff appearances.

Nashville SC acquires defender Nick Depuy, trades defender Dave Romney

Depuy is joining Nashville after three seasons with the LA Galaxy. He made 59 MLS appearances and recorded a career-high 1,856 minutes played throughout 25 matches in 2021. This past season he made 18 MLS appearances, and helped the LA Galaxy reach the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Orlando City Signs Brazilian Left Back Rafael Santos

Santos has appeared in 92 competitive matches as a pro, scoring five goals and adding eight assists. A native of Londrina, Brazil, he developed in the academy of Serie B side Mirassol.

Nacho Gil officially re-signs with New England Revolution

Gil made four appearances during the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The midfielder made the move to MLS after beginning his career in Spain where he spent two seasons with FC Cartagena of the Spanish Segunda Division from 2020-22.

Inter Miami signs Argentine midfielder Nicolas Stefanelli

His contract runs through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He has scored more than 60 goals and recorded 20 assists in over 200 matches in Europe and South America.

Charlotte FC captain announces retirement after 19-season career

Charlotte FC Captain Christian Fuchs announced his retirement from professional soccer on Thursday. The Austrian-born defender joined Charlotte FC in 2021, making him the club’s fifth-ever signing. As Charlotte FC’s captain in their inaugural season, Fuchs made 27 appearances and scored three penalty goals.

MLS legend Sacha Kljestan announces retirement

Kljestan’s remarkable journey began at Chivas USA, who drafted him fifth overall in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft. Over a four-year period with the now-defunct franchise, the Huntington Beach, California native emerged as one of the league’s premier playmakers, earning his first senior USMNT call-up in 2007 and making a move to Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht in 2010.