Philadelphia Union announces preseason slate of seven matches

The Philadelphia Union will warm up for their 2023 campaign with seven matches in Florida, the team announced on Thursday.

Opponents include MLS newcomers St. Louis City SC, Minnesota United, New England Revolution, FC Cincinnati, Colorado Rapids and two others to be announced.

The Union played four preseason matches in each of the last two seasons but six or seven preseason matches was the standard prior to 2021.

This is the ninth straight season the Union will be holding preseason camp in Clearwater.

“We’re thrilled to return to the beautiful city of Clearwater and continue our partnership with Visit St. Pete/Clearwater,” Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott stated in a news release. “Clearwater has been our team’s preseason base for nine consecutive years, and we look forward to returning as the team prepares for one of their busiest and most exciting seasons yet.”

Of the seven scheduled games, only the match against FC Cincinnati at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex on February 10 will be open to the public. Streaming information will be released at a later date for any games that will be streamed.