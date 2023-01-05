Brotherly Game Daily Links: Gazdag signs DP contract extension with Union

Philadelphia Union News

Daniel Gazdag elevated to designated player, switches to No. 10 jersey

The 25-year-old Hungary international has a new contract guaranteed through 2025 with an option for 2026 and will be swapping his No. 6 shirt for No. 10, the team announced on Wednesday.

Union Academy’s Cavan Sullivan, Anisse Saidi called in for U.S. U-15s January Camp

The U-15 MYNT is continuing preparations for this year’s 2023 Concacaf U-15 Boys’ Championship. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2008 are age-eligible for the tournament.

MLS News

2023 MLS Pro Match Ball unveiled

Inspired by the power of music, the design takes cues from the sonic identities of all 29 clubs to unite fans and players alike.

Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023

The East preview was yesterday, today we have the Western Conference teams.

Austin FC sign Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg

He arrives with 16 goals in 230 career professional games, also playing extensively for Den Bosch in the Dutch second division and RoPS in Finland’s top flight. He’s also featured for Finland on 23 occasions since debuting in 2019.

Charlotte FC sign Harrison Afful to contract extension

The defender managed 21 appearances for Charlotte during their inaugural MLS season following a seven-year stint with the Columbus Crew.

NYCFC sign Slovenian youth international Mitja Ilenič

Ilenič, who turned 18 just four days ago, joined NK Domžale in January of this year. and became a regular starter for the team. NK Domžale sit in fifth place on the 10-team table, with 31 points after 20 games.

Atlanta United Mutually Ends Emerson Hyndman’s Contract, Other Roster Changes

Hyndman entered the fray back in 2019 when Atlanta was deep in their U.S. Open Cup run and he became a frequent option in midfield. However, he’s missed significant time since 2021 due to injury despite returning - and then subsequently disappearing again - in mid 2022.

US Soccer News

Danielle Reyna told U.S. Soccer about past Gregg Berhalter domestic violence incident

Claudio Reyna also sent multiple messages to USMNT general manager Brian McBride and Stewart during the World Cup, in which he said he shared his frustration about Gio’s World Cup experience.

Anthony Hudson to coach USMNT during January friendlies

Anthony Hudson has served as an assistant under Gregg Berhalter on the USMNT since 2021. Before that, he was the head coach of the USMNT U-20 side. He also has experience as a head coach on the club and international level, with coaching stints for Real Maryland Monarchs, Newport County, Bahrain’s U-23s, Bahrain, New Zealand’s U-23s, New Zealand, and the Colorado Rapids.