Daniel Gazdag elevated to designated player, switches to No. 10 jersey

Daniel Gazdag is returning to the Philadelphia Union this season with a new number and a new contract that will make him the team’s second designated player.

The 25-year-old Hungary international has a new contract guaranteed through 2025 with an option for 2026 and will be swapping his No. 6 shirt for No. 10, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Daniel became one of the top two-way players in Major League Soccer as well as a league MVP candidate last season,” Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner stated in a news release. “His 22 goals and 10 assists in the regular season show his value to our attack, and his defensive work rate and intelligence were key in helping us build a top defensive unit. He’s a great fit for our aggressive style of play and we are excited to reward him with a Designated Player contract that keeps him in Philadelphia for the coming years.”

Gazdag was acquired in May 2021 from Budapest Honvéd FC in Hungary for a transfer fee listed at around $1.7 million on Transfermarkt. He made $586,250.00 in guaranteed compensation in 2022, according to salary information released last September by the player’s union. His compensation was seventh highest on the team, according to the information released.

Gazdag was a Best XI selection in 2022 and had a compelling case for league MVP with the season he put together leading the Union to its first MLS Cup final.

His new contract gives the Union three designated players. Mikael Uhre was signed to a designated player contract when he was acquired last year. Julian Carranza was a young designated player last season but isn’t currently listed with that distinction on the team’s roster on the MLS website, which has been updated to reflect Gazdag’s new deal.