Brotherly Game Daily Links: Latif Blessing traded from LAFC to New England

MLS News

New England Revolution acquire Latif Blessing via trade

At 26-years old, Blessing is a veteran of MLS with a total of 170 MLS appearances. The midfielder has scored 17 goals and 24 assists in his career. Blessing was a part of the 2022 MLS Cup-winning LAFC squad. He appeared in 30 games but only started 16 of those games, the lowest of his career since his rookie season. Blessing recorded four assists in 1,332 minutes (the least minutes played of his career).

Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023

The offseason hasn’t quite hit full swing yet, but with the holidays mostly in the rearview and the official opening of the transfer and trade windows dead ahead, it’s about to heat up. Which means what we have at this point are lots of rosters that have been torn down along with a few that have been steadily built up.

Austin FC sign goalkeeper Matt Bersano

Bersano first signed with the Earthquakes in 2017, before spending three seasons on loan with Reno 1868 FC in the USL Championship. He finally went on to make his MLS debut with San Jose in 2022, recording three appearances that season.

Transfer watch: 8 players in Europe MLS teams should scout

Teams are making a bunch of offseason moves while they all try to build the best possible squads before the 2023 regular season kicks off Feb. 25.

US Soccer News

U.S. Soccer launches investigation into Gregg Berhalter, who admitted to 1991 altercation with future wife

According to the statement released by Berhalter via Twitter, an individual threatened to blackmail him and U.S. Soccer with the information about the 1991 incident in hopes of ending Berhalter’s tenure as USMNT coach.