Philadelphia Union renews jersey sponsorship with Bimbo Bakeries

Bimbo will continue to be the Philadelphia Union’s primary jersey sponsor for the foreseeable future with the announcement of a new multi-year agreement between the team and Bimbo Bakeries.

As part of the new agreement, Thomas’ will be on the new secondary jersey and the two brands will be on all jerseys from the first team and second team down to the Philadelphia Union Academy. The Union will also be re-launching the Philadelphia U-Service platform, a volunteer rewards program.

“Bimbo® has become synonymous with the Philadelphia Union, having been proudly worn by our team since 2011,” said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President. “What keeps the partnership fresh is the shared values of community service and innovation, such as our Philadelphia Union U-Serve program. We look forward to many more years of creating memories together on and off the field.”

The length of the new agreement or dollar amount wasn’t included in the announcement.

In 2020, the two organizations were the first in Major League Soccer to introduce two different brands on home and away jerseys. Artesano® Bakery Bread was first featured on the secondary kit in 2020 and continued on the 2021 BY|U kit.

The U-Serve platform allows fans to earn exclusive Union rewards while giving back. U-Serve recently launched a brand new website platform introducing new community partners and hundreds of volunteer opportunities available throughout the season. The match on April 1 against Sporting KC will be U-Serve Night presented by Bimbo Bakeries USA to honor both organizations’ commitment to the community.

For more information, please visit Philadelphia Union U-Serve.