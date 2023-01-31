Brotherly Game Daily Links: Nottingham Forest make bid for FC Cincinnati's Brenner

MLS News

Apple and Major League Soccer add 31 broadcasters for MLS Season Pass

The 31 new additions bring a wealth of MLS and international soccer experience, both as announcers and players, to the MLS Season Pass team. They join 18 announcers who were announced earlier this month.

Nottingham Forest make offer for FC Cincinnati striker Brenner

Brenner, who turned 23 this month, enjoyed a breakout 2022 MLS season with 18 goals and six assists in 29 appearances (2,061 minutes). He is a former Brazilian youth international and was originally acquired in 2021 from São Paulo for $13 million, one of the most expensive inbound transfer fees in MLS history.

Patryk Klimala leaves New York Red Bulls for Hapoel Be’er Sheva transfer

Klimala registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 63 appearances across all competitions, helping RBNY reach the MLS Cup Playoffs both seasons at the club.

FC Cincinnati to add Wolverhampton CB Yerson Mosquera on loan

He has made 16 appearances on the matchday bench for Wolves over two seasons, but has not entered into action during league play. His one lone senior appearance was in September of 2021, but the center back was forced out of the Carabao Cup match after 9 minutes due to a hamstring injury.

Colorado Rapids sign Australian Left Back Alex Gersbach

He’s spent the last season and half starting for Grenoble in Ligue 2 at Stade des Alpes. Gersbach has represented Australia at the senior level five times. He made the team for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup but did not make an appearance. His last cap was in a friendly against Kuwait in October 2018.

Rest of the World News

Club World Cup: Breaking down all Seattle Sounders’ possible opponents

On Saturday at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, the Seattle Sounders will become the first-ever MLS team to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup when they meet the winners of Wednesday’s first-round CWC match between Egyptian side Al Ahly and Auckland City of New Zealand.