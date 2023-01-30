Brotherly Game Daily Links: Copa America 2024 to be held in the United States

MLS News

Colorado Rapids sign Danish center back Andreas Maxsø to DP contract

The 28-year-old has been a starter and captain for Brøndby. The 6’3” Dane was at Brøndby and FC Nordsjælland as a youth player. He turned pro in 2013 for Nordsjælland and then had a walkabout, playing in Turkey (Ankaraspor Kulübü, 2017-18), Switzerland (FC Zürich, 2018-19) and the German third division (KFC Uerdingen 05, 2019).

Toronto FC signs goalkeeper Sean Johnson

With 370 games under his belt, Johnson is 23rd all-time in MLS appearances and will bring tons of experience between the sticks for a club that has already added veterans Matt Hedges and Victor Vazquez this offseason.

Inter Miami loan Emerson Rodríguez to Mexico’s Santos Laguna

The deal for the 22-year-old Colombian attacker, who joined the Herons in January 2022 from Millonarios FC, includes a purchase option for Santos. He originally signed with Miami via MLS’s U22 Initiative roster mechanism.

US Soccer News

United States to host 2024 Copa América

The Copa América and will include all 10 national teams from CONMEBOL, with 6 teams from Concacaf competing, including the USMNT. The tournament will be co-organized by both confederations. The 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League will determine who the 6 teams will be, and despite being the hosts, the USMNT will not receive an automatic bid to the tournament.

USA 0-0 Colombia - A bagatelle at BMO Field

A promising start but a disjointed performance overall.