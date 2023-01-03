Brotherly Game Daily Links: Just how close was Ronaldo to coming to MLS?

MLS News

Insider notebook: Aaron Long sweepstakes, Ronaldo’s talks with SKC & more

The financial package didn’t quite match Ronaldo’s reported salary ($75 million on-field, $200 million total) in the Middle East, but it was competitive. It would have included marketing deals and “name and likeness,” not just salary.

LAFC sign forward Stipe Biuk from Hajduk Split

After making his senior team debut at just 17-years-old, Biuk went on to make 43 starts in 52 appearances during his three years with Hajduk Split. He scored five goals and served up two assists while there. Biuk was also named to UEFA.com’s 2022 list of “40 For The Future” of the most talented players under the age of 21 in Europe.

Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley

The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.

Chicago Fire to sign Montpellier defender Arnaud Souquet

Souquet has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons in Ligue 1 with Montpellier following a move from Belgian side Gent, making 103 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team.

Dynamo signing free agent left back Brad Smith

Smith, 28, was with D.C. last season but suffered an injury that made him miss most of the season. The signing will give the Dynamo depth at fullback, something they don’t have on the roster at this point.