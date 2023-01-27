Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union confirm another big MLS trade

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Acquire Midfielder Joaquin Torres

The Union announced that they have acquired midfielder Joaquín Torres from CF Montreal in exchange for $200,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $250,000 in 2024 GAM. As part of the agreement, CF Montreal could receive up to an additional $300,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance conditions are met

For Jim Curtin and the Union, Earnie Stewart wasn’t simply a colleague, he was an ally

As U.S. Soccer’s sporting director, Earnie Stewart championed bringing Union players and academy products to national teams of all ages.

MLS News

Orlando City Signs Argentine Forward Ramiro Enrique

He made his professional debut just over two years ago on Feb. 12, 2021 and went on to make 73 appearances for Banfield across all competitions. In that time, he scored 12 goals and notched three assists and has experience in the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s version of the Europa League.

New York Red Bulls nearing club-record deal for Dante Vanzeir, sources say

Vanzeir will sign from 11-time Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise for $5.3 million, but achievable bonuses related to playing time, goals and team success could take the fee past the $6.25 million that the Red Bulls paid Huracán for Argentine playmaker Kaku Gamarra in 2018.

Claudio Reyna out as Austin FC sporting director amid USMNT scandal

With his ouster now official, Austin said that head coach Josh Wolff — a former USMNT assistant under Berhalter — would lead the club’s sporting department; and Sean Rubio, the director of player personnel, would be elevated to interim sporting director.

US Soccer News

U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart steps down to take PSV position

With his ouster now official, Austin said that head coach Josh Wolff — a former USMNT assistant under Berhalter — would lead the club’s sporting department; and Sean Rubio, the director of player personnel, would be elevated to interim sporting director.

USA 1-2 Serbia - bad finishing dooms the Yanks to defeat

In the end, Serbia finished their chances and USA didn’t. After a rocky start the Americans found their footing after the 20th minute. There were shots on target and posts were also rattled, but a second goal would not come.