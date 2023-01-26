Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union make Damion Lowe trade official

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Acquire Defender Damion Lowe

The Union announced that they have acquired defender Damion Lowe from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $225,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and a 2024 natural first round draft pick. As part of the agreement, Inter Miami CF will also receive Homegrown Priority over Shanyder Borgelin, with Philadelphia retaining a percentage of any future transfer over Borgelin.

MLS News

Atlanta United in talks to sign striker Giorgios Giakoumakis from Celtic

Giakoumakis, 28, is a European veteran who has experience playing in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. He made his breakout during the 2020/21 season in the Netherlands top flight division the Eredivisie, scroing 26 league goals in 30 appearances (all starts) for VVV Venlo.

Orlando City Defender Rodrigo Schlegel Signs New Two-Year Contract

The 25-year-old Argentine was called into action a lot for a backup in 2022. He established new career highs in appearances (29), starts (23), and minutes (2,164) while filling in for Antonio Carlos or Robin Jansson when the starters spent extended time out with injuries.

Transfer watch: 8 players in Asia and Africa MLS teams should scout

Over the last few weeks, we’ve looked at some European- and South American-based players. This week, we’re diving into Asia and Africa.