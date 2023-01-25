Brotherly Game Daily Links: Marlon LeBlanc signs new contract with Union II

Philadelphia Union News

Union bringing in center back Damion Lowe

Lowe, like Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, is a Jamaican international; he has 50 caps for the Reggae Boyz and has often captained the team.

Union continue unbeaten start to preseason with 2-2 draw

The Boys in Blue struck first as Kai Wagner finished off a cross from Julian Carranza in the ninth minute of play but the opposition responded with a tying goal just before the halftime whistle.

Philadelphia Union II sign Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc to New Multi-Year Contract

LeBlanc joined the club in 2020 as part of the Union Academy coaching staff, working with players and coaches throughout the academy system before becoming head coach of Philadelphia Union II.

MLS News

Toronto FC signs defender Raoul Petretta

The club announced on Tuesday that it has reached a deal with Italian left-back Raoul Petretta on a three-year deal, with an option for a fourth. The 25-year-old will join Toronto from Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa. TFC disclosed that Petretta has been acquired using Targeted Allocation Money.

Ronald Matarrita leaves MLS, signs for Ukraine’s SC Dnipro-1

Matarrita played the past seven years in MLS, contributing seven goals and 21 assists across 135 regular-season games. He spent 2016-20 at New York City FC after arriving from Alajuelense, one of Costa Rica’s biggest clubs, then was traded to FC Cincinnati in December 2020 for up to $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).