Report: Union bringing in center back Damion Lowe

Ernst Tanner’s final transfer of the 2023 offseason may have just been finalized.

The Philadelphia Union is reportedly bringing in a center back in Damion Lowe of Inter Miami CF, according to Simon Preston of RJR Communications. Preston’s reporting was later confirmed by Tom Bogert of mlssoccer.com.

HERE WE GO: Damion Lowe will be leaving Inter Miami and will be heading to Eastern Conference Champions Philadelphia Union.



Deal is done, and Lowe expected to join the Union for pre season training soon. — Simon Preston (@SimeyP93) January 24, 2023

Lowe would presumably serve as a third-string center back for Philadelphia, behind Jack Elliott and Jakob Glesnes, both of whom were contenders for MLS Defender of the Year in 2022.

Lowe wouldn’t be a stranger to Pennsylvania soccer should he move to the Union; he spent time during college with Reading United AC, a USL League Two club just over an hour away from Chester.

Lowe, like Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, is a Jamaican international; he has 50 caps for the Reggae Boyz and has often captained the team.

According to transfermarkt, Lowe is represented by Wasserman, the same agency that represents Blake and fellow Union players Kai Wagner, Leon Flach and Anton Sorenson.

Lowe entered Major League Soccer in 2014 when he was selected in the MLS SuperDraft by the Seattle Sounders seven picks behind Blake. Since then, he’s spent time with Seattle, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Minnesota United (before the club entered MLS), IK Start in Norway, Phoenix Rising, Ittihad Alexandria in Egypt and Miami.

Lowe started 31 games for Miami across all competitions in 2022 and finished in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. He also notched one goal, one assist, and 10 yellow cards during that time.