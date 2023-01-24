Brotherly Game Daily Links: Two big moves reportedly in the works for Union

Philadelphia Union News

Union make a deal for Joaquín Torres from CF Montréal

The 25-year-old Argentina native can play on either wing or in attacking midfield, and could also play as a second forward in the Union’s traditional 4-4-2 setup.

Union in discussions to transfer Matt Freese to NYCFC

Freese’s move to New York City comes as the club prepares to move on from longtime keeper Sean Johnson. Johnson’s contract expired with the club after the 2022 season, and he has been linked to a move to Toronto FC.

MLS News

Alexender Callens joins Girona FC

Callens spent six years with NYCFC having joined prior to the 2017 season, going on to make 193 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Houston Dynamo sign attacker Amine Bassi from Ligue 2’s Metz

Bassi, who can play centrally or out wide, arrives with 29 goals and 22 assists across 151 career professional games. He’s played extensively in France’s second division for Nancy and Metz, plus spent part of last year on loan with Barnsley in England’s second division.

Galaxy transfers winger Samuel Grandsir to Le Havre

Grandsir, 26, had seven goals and 13 assists in 73 games played (49 starts) across all competitions in two seasons with the Galaxy.

Colorado Rapids Officially Sign Wolves Midfielder Connor Ronan to Bolster Midfield

Ronan joined Wolves at the academy level in 2014, making his senior debut at 18-years-old in 2016. His first two season at the club overlapped with current Rapids captain Jack Price. Ronan played just 15 times in all competitions for Wolves, seven in the Championship, five in the EFL Cup, and one in the EPL.

Rest of the World News

Everton sack Frank Lampard as relegation fears grow

Sources told ESPN that Everton are close to appointing a replacement with Premier League experience. The club are considering former Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo, now coaching Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia; former Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa; and former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.