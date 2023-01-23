Report: Philadelphia Union finalizing transfer of Joaquín Torres

After a quiet offseason, the Philadelphia Union may be bringing in its second winter transfer.

The club has been linked to Joaquín Torres of CF Montreal, with a transfer near completion according to Tom Bogert of mlssoccer.com.

Sources: Philadelphia Union finalizing the acquisition of Joaquin Torres from CF Montreal. Torres wasn't at training with MTL today.



Torres, turning 26 this month, has 7g/12a in 55 apps (3,201 mins) with MTL. Adds another option in attack for PHI, at No. 10 and second forward. pic.twitter.com/40YZBzmA2w — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 23, 2023

Should he join the club, Torres would give the Union an additional option on the attack. The Argentine would sit behind the trio of Daniel Gazdag, Julian Carranza, and Mikael Uhre, which combined for the highest number of goals of any three players in MLS in 2022.

Torres’ transfer would serve as a replacement for the likes of Paxten Aaronson and Cory Burke, two attackers who moved on from the Union after last season. Aaronson was sold to Eintracht Frankfurt while Burke signed with the New York Red Bulls as a free agent.

The transfer would be the Union’s second of the offseason after the club signed Andrés Perea from Orlando City SC. Perea also plays in central midfield.

Torres hails from the CA Newell’s Old Boys system in Argentina. He spent time with the first team, scoring three goals and recording two assists in 45 games. The Argentine also spent time with Volos NPS in Greece on loan prior to his move to Canada.

In his 56 MLS appearances with Montreal, Torres netted seven goals and 12 assists; he averaged just over 450 minutes per goal in MLS play. He was also part of the Montreal team that won the Canadian Championship in 2021, which was followed by an exit in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League in the quarterfinals to Cruz Azul.