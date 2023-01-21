Philadelphia Union beats Austin FC 3-2 in first preseason game

The Philadelphia Union twice came back from one-goal deficits and grabbed a winner late to open their preseason slate with a 3-2 win over Austin FC on Saturday.

Alejandro Bedoya, Jesus Bueno and Chris Donovan scored in the match. Bedoya and Bueno both equalized with the Union down by a goal and Donovan was able to grab the winner in the 80th minute when he sprung free on goal by a Brandan Craig pass. Kai Wagner and Quinn Sullivan assisted on the first two goals.

Head coach Jim Curtin ran out two lineups and made a couple other changes in the 90-minute match. United States U20s Jack McGlynn, Sullivan and Craig were able to rejoin the team for the game from the U20 camp in nearby Bradenton, Fla.

In addition to the two starting lineups in each half, reserve goalkeeper Joe Bendik and left back Anton Sorenson also featured in the second half, according to the live blog.

Up next, the Union will play St. Louis City SC in a preseason match on Tuesday at 4 p.m.