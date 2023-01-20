Brotherly Game Daily Links: Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan sign new five year contracts with Seattle

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union trio called into United States U20 camp

Brandan Craig, Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan are among the pool of 23 players away at training camp for the United States Under-20 team through January 29 in Bradenton, Fla.

MLS News

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes passes away at 25

Walkes, an England native, turned pro in 2016 after developing in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy. He played in 93 MLS games, also spending three seasons (2017, 2020-21) at Atlanta United. Charlotte selected Walkes in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, incorporating the center back into their debut campaign.

Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan sign 5-year extensions

Both players made the most recent United States World Cup roster, but only Morris played. He was limited to just two appearances off the bench. Roldan is coming off his most productive professional season with five goals and 11 assists across all-competitions, but faded down the stretch after suffering a sports hernia and missing six games.

The Crew signs veteran forward Christian Ramirez

Ramirez, 31, was born in Santa Ana, California, and has five years of Major League Soccer experience, playing for Minnesota United, LAFC and the Houston Dynamo. In total, Ramirez has played in 105 matches, making 76 starts, in his MLS career and has scored 35 goals and registered 10 assists.

LAFC and BMO announce naming rights partnership

The deal is reportedly a 10-year agreement for roughly $100m, where LAFC receive around $10m per year. If that is proven to be the case, it is the largest naming rights agreement in MLS history for a soccer-specific stadium.

US Soccer News

USA U-20 national team: 16 MLS players called up as World Cup nears

Five months out from the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, the US U-20 men’s national team have called up 23 players for a domestic training camp.