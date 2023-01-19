 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Philadelphia Union trio, academy grad called into United States U20 camp

Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan and Brandan Craig are back in camp with U.S. U20s; academy grad Nick Pariano also in camp

By Matthew Ralph
STRAFFONIMAGES/OSCAR RAMIREZ

Brandan Craig, Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan along with academy grad Nick Pariano are among the pool of 23 players away at training camp for the United States Under-20 team through January 29 in Bradenton, Fla.

The camp is being used as preparation for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, set for May 20-June 11 in Indonesia.

All three Philadelphia Union homegrowns played a big role in qualifying for the competition and winning the Concacaf U-20 Championship last summer. Pariano, a Duke midfielder from Philadelphia, is a 2021 YSC Academy grad.

The Union and Orlando City each have three first team players on the roster.

Below is the complete roster for the training camp.

U-20 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COLLEGE; HOMETOWN) - JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes; Salinas, Calif.).

DEFENDERS (8): Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge/BEL); Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.), Alexander Freeman (Orlando City SC; Plantation, Fla.), Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC; Apopka, Fla.), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ky.).

MIDFIELDERS (7): Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Vizela/POR; Los Angeles, Calif.), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders FC; Las Vegas, Nev.), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, Pa.), Nicholas Pariano (Duke; Philadelphia, Pa.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Ga.), Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Braselton, Ga.).

FORWARDS (6): Jackson Hopkins (D.C. United; Fredericksburg, Va.), Roald Mitchell (Wake Forest; Montclair, N.J.), Korede Osundina (Orange County SC; Redmond, Wash.), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United FC; Austin, Texas).

