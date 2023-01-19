Brotherly Game Daily Links: Miami completes signing of Josef Martinez

MLS News

Josef Martínez signs for Inter Miami after Atlanta United contract buyout

Martinez hit highs that were unseen in MLS prior to his arrival in Atlanta on loan from Torino. The Venezuelan scored 77 league goals in his first three seasons in MLS despite missing the better part of three months during the team’s charter season with a quad injury.

FC Dallas Signs Paxton Pomykal to New Contract

The 23-year-old signs a new deal following his most productive professional season. Pomykal played a career-high 35 MLS games during the 2022 season, which included 31 starts and two playoff matches. The Dallas native also recorded five assists in 2,449 minutes last year. The contract is for four years with a club option for the 2027 season, the club announced today.

New England Revolution sign Latif Blessing, Dave Romney to contract extensions

Both players, who were acquired earlier this month in trades, inked two-year contracts through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025. The deals used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Orlando City Winger Jake Mulraney Transfers to Irish Club St. Patrick’s Athletic

Mulraney appeared in 17 regular-season matches with Orlando (10 starts), playing 726 minutes. He didn’t play a full 90 in any match in his time with the Lions. Mulraney did not contribute a goal or an assist in 2022, attempting 11 shots and getting only one of them on target.

US Soccer News

USMNT January Camp roster released

Five of the 24 players - Kellyn Acosta, Jesús Ferreira, Sean Johnson, Aaron Long, and Walker Zimmerman - return from the USMNT roster that competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while 13 players in the camp will be seeking their first international camp. Also, there are several players that play for clubs outside of the United States that were released for this camp.

Colombia roster: 6 MLS players named for post-World Cup friendly vs. USMNT

The MLS-based group, assembled as manager Néstor Lorenzo continues La Tricolor’s new phase, includes two strikers: Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew) and Cristian Arango (LAFC). There are also two attacking midfielders (New England’s Dylan Borrero and Portland’s Santiago Moreno), plus two defenders (New York’s Andrés Reyes and Portland’s Juan Mosquera).

Oliver Glasner hoping for calm start from Paxten Aaronson

Glasner will have Aaronson to call on as Eintracht Frankfurt resumes its league campaign on Saturday vs. Schalke, and has been impressed with what he’s seen so far in training.

USWNT USA 4-0 New Zealand: Second half changes lead to a solid win

The first half was a bit slow and disjointed but the second saw the USA adjust and make some substitutions to ultimately pull off a convincing win 4-0. The trip might not see the USA take on the toughest opposition, but they will get valuable experience staying in hotels and seeing some venues they would visit in the summer.