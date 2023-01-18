Brotherly Game Daily Links: Tanner says discussions have begun with Curtin on contract extension

Philadelphia Union News

The Union and manager Jim Curtin have started talks on a contract extension

Ernst Tanner would like to keep Curtin, a two-time MLS coach of the year and candidate for the U.S. men’s national team job.

MLS News

Chicago Fire’s Jhon Durán sold to Aston Villa

A source tells MLSsoccer.com the deal is worth up to $22 million. The Fire will retain a sell-on percentage as well. The deal could be the second-biggest outbound transfer in MLS history. Durán, who just turned 19 in December, tallied eight goals and three assists over 1,363 minutes (27 appearances; 14 starts) during his lone MLS season for the Fire.

St. Louis CITY sign Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa

Vassilev has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with option years in 2025-26. St. Louis first acquired Vassilev’s MLS rights through the MLS Expansion Draft in November. He’s spent portions of the past two seasons on loan at Inter Miami CF.

Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina out after back surgery

The 30-year-old Croatia native kept seven clean sheets in 31 matches last season, joining from Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad. That helped the then-expansion club finish ninth in the Eastern Conference table, six points off the MLS Cup Playoffs pace.

Gonzalo Pineda hints at Atlanta United transfers & addresses Josef Martinez future

Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has revealed the club plans to add ’at least three players’ ahead of the new MLS season.

New York Red Bulls sign Kyle Duncan to season-long loan

The New York Red Bulls have re-signed defender Kyle Duncan on a season-long loan from KV Oostende with a purchase option. The right back joined Oostende in January 2022 on a free transfer, and made seven league appearances for the Belgian team before a loan move back to the Red Bulls in August.