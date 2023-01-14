Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin believes Wagner can “play anywhere”

Philadelphia Union News

Ernst Tanner reveals details of Paxten Aaronson’s move from the Union to Eintracht Frankfurt

Tanner revealed that Eintracht scouted Aaronson for months before making a formal offer that turned into a $4 million deal, plus millions more in performance incentives.

Feeling Philly, Daniel Gazdag chooses to stay, intends to lead

“I had some opportunities to leave, obviously because I had a really good season last year, but I’m very happy that I signed a new contract here,” Gazdag said at training camp on Tuesday. “Also my family is happy that we are living here in Philadelphia. We love the club, the fans, I like to play here in Subaru Park, so we are happy here.”

Curtin: Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner “can play anywhere”

“It’s always fluid,” Curtin said. “As you guys know, the transfer market and agents and all the different things that go into it – all of a sudden agents promise players they’re going to get their player to X club in the top league in the top country. Then reality sets in and the scramble happens at the end. So it’s very fluid. Things will always be changing.”

MLS News

Lewis Morgan signs New York Red Bulls contract extension

Morgan has penned a three-year extension through the 2025 MLS season with the club holding an option on a further year.

Toronto FC signs Norwegian striker Adama Diomande

Arguably his most prolific stint was in the MLS as he contributed to 33 goals in 52 appearances with LAFC. He made an instant impact for the club after signing for them in May 2018, he scored nine goals in his first seven appearances and was subsequently named the MLS Player of the Month for July.

Sporting KC signs German defender Tim Leibold

The 29-year-old defender signed a three-year contract with an option in 2026.

Real Salt Lake sign goalkeeper to contract extension through 2024 MLS season

At 31 years old, Zac MacMath emerged as a starter last season in place of David Ochoa - who eventually left for DC United. The Florida native quickly established himself among the most consistent goalkeepers in Major League Soccer, making 99 saves and keeping 10 clean sheets.

Andrew Farrell signs contract extension

Farrell boasts the most regular season appearances (304), starts (301), and minutes played (26,792) in MLS since he joined New England as the first-overall pick in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. The 30-year-old has been voted the Revolution Defender of the Year five times in his career including back-to-back honors in 2021 and 2022.

Dynamo finalizing signing of Moroccan midfielder Amine Bassi

Bassi, who turned 25 in November, spent time on loan with Barnsley in the EFL Championship last season where he made 15 appearances and scored two goals. He has made just 5 appearances for Metz but previously began his professional career with Nancy where he made over 100 appearances and scored 24 goals.

Rest of the World News

Seattle Sounders could face Real Madrid: 2022 FIFA Club World Cup draw results

The Rave Green, 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners, learned Friday morning that during their Feb. 4 entrance they’ll encounter either Al Ahly (Africa runner-up) or Auckland City (Oceania winner). Those two clubs start the tournament with a Feb. 1 Round One game, and the winner advances to face Seattle in the Second Round.