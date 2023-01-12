Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andres Perea looks like the perfect fit for Union

Philadelphia Union News

Union newcomer Andres Perea checks a lot of boxes

He fits the club’s profile of what they want in midfield, cost (controlled as a domestic player), age and upside, identified for untapped potential in the right system.

MLS News

Charlotte FC sign forward Enzo Copetti as Designated Player from Racing Club

A pure No.9, Copetti - who turns 27 next week - hit 21 goals and six assists in 47 appearances for Racing across all competitions in 2022, helping the club finish second in the Argentine Primera Division and coming third in the Golden Boot race.

RSL sign Colombian winger Carlos Andrés Gómez for club record fee

Having played an impressive 4,001 minutes of competitive soccer over the last season in Colombia, he tallied 13 goals and 6 assists across all competitions. Gomez will be joining RSL on a 5-year deal lasting until the end of 2027, with a player option to extend into 2028.

Kei Kamara asks to leave CF Montreal despite contract extension

The 38-year-old became the third-highest goalscorer in MLS regular-season history in 2022 when he hit nine goals in 34 appearances - just 16 of which came from the start.

Atlanta United signs French goalkeeper Clement Diop

Ahead of the 2022 season, Diop signed with Inter Miami CF before being traded mid-season to New England.

Rest of the World News

Carabao Cup semifinal draw: Man United face Nottingham Forest, Newcastle take on Southampton

Southampton will be full of confidence, however, after pulling off the upset of the quarterfinals by stunning favourites Man City 2-0 at St. Mary’s.

Joao Felix joins Chelsea on loan after signing new deal with Atletico Madrid

Sources told ESPN the deal’s initial loan fee is in the region of £11 million. Arsenal and Manchester United were both offered Felix but were unwilling to meet Atletico’s financial demands.