Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS unveils announcers for Apple TV deal; includes two Union legends

Philadelphia Union News

Five Union Games You Won’t Want To Miss In 2023

How can you miss a single match at Subaru Park in 2023 after the Philadelphia Union went undefeated at home last season?

Ex-Union players Sébastien Le Toux, Maurice Edu to call MLS games on Apple’s streaming platform

The two former Union stars will be game analysts on Apple TV’s streaming platforms this season.

MLS News

Apple and Major League Soccer unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass

Apple and Major League Soccer announced the initial team of announcers who will serve as the faces and voices of MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service that launches Feb. 1 on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions.

Josef Martínez, Atlanta United close to finalizing agreement for him to leave club

Martínez is then expected to sign with Miami, which will pick up the remainder of his salary, which will be under the $1,650,250 threshold that would require a designated player (DP) spot.

FC Dallas and Franco Jara Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract

FC Dallas and forward Franco Jara have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced today. Jara has been linked with Argentina side Club Atletico Belgrano.

NYCFC claim Gabe Segal off waivers

The Maryland native played three seasons at Stanford University, where he won a Pac-12 Championship and earned an All-Pac-12 selection.

FC Dallas Signs Defender Amet Korça from HNK Gorica

He joins FC Dallas after spending three-and-a-half years in Croatia’s first and second division leagues, most recently playing for HNK Gorica.

Dynamo trade Adam Lundkvist to Austin FC for $500,000 GAM

The Dynamo will receive $300,000 GAM in 2023 and $200,000 GAM in 2024. Lundkvist was acquired by the Dynamo in 2018 from Swedish side IF Elsborg. He finished his Dynamo career with 121 appearances across five seasons.

US Soccer News

Warner Bros. announces U.S. Soccer coverage team, including Julie Foudy, Kyle Martino, Luke Wileman and more

Plenty of prominent names attached, including Luke Wileman (known for play-by-play work for Canada’s TSN), Julie Foudy (known for both her playing career and her analysis for ESPN), and Kyle Martino (known for his work for NBC).