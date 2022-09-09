Brotherly Game Daily Links: Getting reacquainted with Orlando

Philadelphia Union News

Know Your Enemy | Union host Orlando City for KCC Night

If the Union want to take control of the match, they’ll need to keep Orlando’s width from becoming the most influential factor in the game. Ruan can streak up the field and provide service that pins back Philly’s aggressive defensive shape. This makes the always difficult decision between Leon Flach and Jack McGlynn especially tough for Jim Curtin.

MLS News

What’s next for Houston Dynamo FC after departure of Paulo Nagamura?

When club legend Pat Onstad first arrived as general manager of Houston Dynamo FC in November 2021, he knew it was a big project. Nearing the end of year one, it might have been even more arduous than imagined.

Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez one week for conduct detrimental to team

According to The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas, it stems from an altercation between Josef and Gonzalo Pineda following the team’s 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Rest of the World News

Europa League round-up: Marquinhos stars for Arsenal, Lazio triumphant, Manchester United beaten

Fenerbahçe’s Michy Batshuayi and 19-year-old Arsenal newcomer Marquinhos scored key goals on their club debuts as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage got under way.

Europa Conference League round-up: West Ham earn comeback win, Villarreal thriller

West Ham’s second-half showing and Francis Coquelin’s last-ditch stunner were among the Matchday 1 highlights in the second UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

Chelsea hire Graham Potter from Brighton as Thomas Tuchel replacement

He joins Chelsea on a five-year deal, with sources telling ESPN that Chelsea have paid a fee in the region of £16 million to release him from his Brighton contract.