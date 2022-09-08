Brotherly Game Daily Links: U.S. Open Cup goes to Orlando

MLS News

Curtin to Wolff: Ranking MLS’s top 5 Coach of the Year candidates

There’s a crowded race for this year’s Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award. With two teams – LAFC and the Philadelphia Union – really duking it out for the Supporters’ Shield and a number of other teams drastically improving on their 2021 campaigns, there are a handful of worthy winners.

Power Rankings: Montréal, Nashville in top tier after Weeks 28 & 29

The Union are still tops in the latest MLS Power Rankings.

Chinonso Offor loaned to Belgian club SV Zulte Waregem

The Club acquired Offor on August 5 from the Chicago Fire in return for $325,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. The 22-year-old Nigerian has played seven games this season in MLS, including three as a starter, scoring one goal in 268 minutes with Chicago.

U.S. Soccer News

U.S. Open Cup champions! Orlando City achieve history, beat Sacramento Republic 3-0

The Lions’ victory, occurring before a sell-out crowd of 25,527, booked a 2023 Concacaf Champions League ticket as well. And they kept MLS’s dominant run going in the historic national tournament, a streak that stretches back to 2000.

USWNT defeat Nigeria 2-1 before historic on-field CBA signing

After the game, the unprecedented CBA deal between the U.S. Soccer Federation, U.S Women’s Soccer Players’ Association, and U.S National Soccer Team Players Association was signed on the field.

Sacramento Republic files complaint over alleged Orlando City spy

The Orlando staffer, who sources told ESPN was recognized by a Republic equipment manager as having a connection to Orlando manager Oscar Pareja, was asked multiple times to leave over the course of a 30-45 minute period. The staffer insisted he was there to meet a friend who was coaching on a nearby field.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious

Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the late slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel as manager after poor start to season

Brighton’s Graham Potter, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane are top of Chelsea’s shortlist to replace Tuchel, sources told ESPN.