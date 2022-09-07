Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin named MLS Coach of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Week

Curtin took a confident team up the New Jersey Turnpike to take on rivals New York Red Bulls and had to weather a last-minute change to the lineup after Jose Martinez informed the coach he wasn’t 100%. Curtin smoothly adjusted the lineup to feature a midfielder of Leon Flach at the 6 and homegrowns Matt Real and Jack McGlynn on the sides of the diamond.

Daniel Gazdag earns MLS Team of the Week once more

Gazdag earned his third TOTW accolade as he continues his push for not only postseason accolades but even more club records as he scored his 18th goal of the year against rivals New York Red Bulls.

MLS News

Dynamo relieve head coach Paulo Nagamura of duties

Nagamura is out as Dynamo head coach after less than a year on the job. Nagamura departs after an 8-16-5 record and the team sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference.

MLS Team of the Week: CF Montréal, Philadelphia Union show elite status in Week 29

There’s little standing in the way of CF Montréal and the Philadelphia Union nowadays, leading to the Eastern Conference’s top two sides spearheading MLS Week 29’s Team of the Week

U.S. Soccer News

Small Club, Big Game: Sacramento Republic in U.S. Open Cup Final

Deep runs in the competition are rare for clubs from outside Major League Soccer. But Sacramento already knocked off three M.L.S. teams, and Orlando City looms on Wednesday.

Rest of the World News

Champions League takeaways: Mbappe shines as PSG hold on vs. Juventus, Benzema injured and Man City win

The Champions League’s first matchday is halfway over after eight matches on Tuesday. The contests brought 23 goals, numerous golazos, some concerning results, one worrying superstar injury and much more.