Brotherly Game Daily Links: Assist against Red Bulls latest highlight for McGlynn

Philadelphia Union News

Jack McGlynn’s highlight-reel assist was his latest big play for the Union in a breakout year

His flick over a New York opponent to set up Mikael Uhre’s opening goal drew raves from fans who’ve started tuning in to the 19-year-old’s potential.

Orlando City vs. Seattle Sounders: Final Score 3-2 as Lions Come from Two Down to Win

The Union host Orlando City in the penultimate home game of the 2022 Regular Season, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Revs burst past NYCFC, Timbers handle Atlanta United

To highlight Sunday’s MLS play, the New England Revolution grabbed three important points against New York City FC. The Portland Timbers also bolstered a campaign for the playoffs that is trending upward.

Hany Mukhtar goes MVP mode amid Nashville revival, Dallas find a midfield solution & more from Week 29

Mukhtar, who officially swiped MVP frontrunner status from Sebastian Driussi this weekend, has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 360 minutes, including a late, game-ending brace on Saturday night. He’s now up to 21g – first in the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race – and 11 assists on the year, joining elite company in the 20/10 club

Rest of the World News

UEFA Champions League bold predictions: It’s finally Man City’s year, Golden Boot, a USMNT breakout star, more

The Champions League is back for a competition unlike any other. The final year of the traditional group stage will see the six dramatic rounds squeezed into less than two months, making room for the Qatar World Cup in a season that will ask more of players than any before.

Spain, Portugal favourites to host 2030 World Cup - UEFA chief Ceferin

A total of 14 stadiums in 12 cities have been offered to be among the 11 Spanish venues expected to host matches if the Iberian bid is successful at the FIFA ballot in May 2024. Portugal will put up three stadiums for consideration.