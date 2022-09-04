Philadelphia Union stars continue to shine with latest win over Red Bull

The stars were out Saturday night in northern New Jersey, the ones wearing blue and gold of course!

Once again it was the stars leading the Philadelphia Union to victory, taking three points on the road against the New York Red Bulls. Early on though, the Union looked like they lost a step from recent games. That would be understandable, the Union winning their past three games with a margin of 15 goals, but still it looked more like the previous version of the team. It was a more sluggish game, until the Union reminded themselves at the half who they are.

“(At) halftime we just talked about how we’re a better team in the first half with the ball,” said midfielder Jack McGlynn, getting the start in midfield last night. After weeks of fans calling for more McGlynn in the lineup, he stepped up in a big way in the second half. In the 48th minute a nifty move by McGlynn set up Mikael Uhre to score his 11th of the season.

There were a lot of worried Union fans early in the season who were concerned by their big signing Uhre. He battled some injuries and as a result inconsistency early in the season, but as soon as he got a clean bill of health, he’s been lights out. The trio up front of him linked with Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag is the best in MLS, and by far the best in Union history.

Speaking of the big three, Daniel Gazdag sealed the game in the 74th minute with his 18th goal of the season. The goal was completely created by Julian Carranza, stealing the ball away from Kyle Duncan and pushing it along to Gazdag in the box. It is his 26th goal contribution of the season, breaking the record set by Sebastian Le Toux back in 2010.

I mean what more can you say about this front three? They have combined for 43 goals this year, more than a ton of teams in the league right now. Those three can carry you to a championship. It isn’t just them though. It was yet another clean sheet for the Union defense, and they easily could have given up a goal. Andre Blake was fantastic once again today, straight up robbing goals in the 23rd and 57th minute.

Philadelphia is now in the lead for the Supporters’ Shield with 60 points and four games remaining.