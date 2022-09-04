Philadelphia Union shuts out Lancaster Elite for first UPSL win

Second half goals from Luke Martelli, Devon Stopek and Paul Killeen led the Philadelphia Union Development Squad to their first win of the UPSL season at Lancaster Bible College on Saturday night.

After a tight first half against hosts Lancaster Elite, left back Martelli opened the scoring when he collected a pass from Marcello Mazzola in the box, fought off a pair of defenders and chipped a shot in from a tight angle.

Stopek doubled the lead with a long range strike off a back pass on a free kick from Anthony Ramirez.

Two substitutes — Conor Clair and Paul Killeen — combined just before full time to add a third. Clair played Killeen into the box and he was able to beat the keeper high. Goalkeeper Andrew Rick picked up the clean sheet in his first UPSL start.

The win evens the Union’s record at 1-1-0. They’ll host their next game at YSC Sports on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Amigos FC New York.

Full Time in Lancaster: @phlunionacademy Development Squad 3 Lancaster Elite 0. This goal from Devon Stopek made it 2-0.



Luke Martelli scored the first and Paul Killeen the third. @UPSLNortheast pic.twitter.com/eNucrmJ45v — Matt Ralph (@MattRalph_tBG) September 3, 2022

Lineup

Philadelphia Union: GK: Andrew Rick, Luke Martelli, Robert Myrick, Devon Stopek, Noe Uwimana, Anthony Ramirez (Conor Clair 72’), Logan Oliver (Jordan Lawrence 86’), Bajung Darboe (Mohamed Ali Diallo 65’), Alexandru Zama (Carill Ansaji 45’), Luciano Sanchez (Paul Killeen 65’), Marcello Mazzola (Ritter Sundby 62’)