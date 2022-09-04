Brotherly Game Daily Links: Rotated Union still enough to beat Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union News

Union keeps rolling, takes down New York Red Bulls 2-0 in I-95 Derby

The Philadelphia Union remained hot on Saturday night, picking up a win against the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey. It was the team’s fourth win in a row, as they continue to set themselves up for a battle for the Supporters’ Shield.

At any price, Jose Martinez’s value to Union continues to rise

“I play every game as if it’s my last,” Martinez said through a translator. “I don’t care who makes more, who makes less. I was brought in to do a job and I’m going to do it the best I can and work as hard as I can.”

With World Cup on horizon, Olivier Mbaizo has authored bounce-back season for Union

Olivier Mbaizo understood the message even before he heard it. But having a coach not leave it unsaid helped nonetheless.

MLS News

San Jose Earthquakes sign Peru defender Miguel Trauco

Trauco played for Brazilian club Flamengo before joining Saint-Étienne in 2019, tallying two goals and four assists in 72 total appearances across three seasons. Internationally, Tracuo has been capped 68 times by Peru and played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

US Soccer News

USWNT’s ‘special’ Sophia Smith praised by coach Vlatko Andonovski after ‘incredible’ 2-goal display vs. Nigeria

Smith now has 10 career goals in just 22 appearances, putting her tied with Michelle Akers for the sixth-fastest to double-digit goals in USWNT history, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Rest of the Word News

Leao double earns table toppers Milan 3-2 win over Inter

The victory briefly sent Milan to the top of the table before Napoli leapfrogged them with a 2-1, come-from-behind win at Lazio.