Philadelphia Union original Shea Salinas announces retirement

Another Philadelphia Union original is calling time on his professional career.

San Jose Earthquakes legend Shea Salinas announced this week that he will be retiring at the end of the season. The 36-year-old Texan spent all but two of his 15 seasons in MLS with the Earthquakes.

“I am so grateful for the 15 years I got to play professional soccer. It was 15 more years than I had ever expected. I’m thankful for all of the gifts, opportunities, and people God put in my life to make this happen and to shape me along the way,” Salinas stated in a news release. “I want to especially thank the San Jose Earthquakes club, fans, community, and my teammates that have supported and encouraged me so well along the way. Lastly, this adventure has only been possible because I get to share it with my amazing wife and family. I am excited to see where God will use me next.”

Salinas was drafted from the Earthquakes by the Philadelphia Union in the Expansion draft ahead of their inaugural season in 2010. He logged 795 minutes in 17 appearances and 7 starts and scored one goal.

It was a pretty outside of the foot chip too, earning a nomination for Goal of the Week.

Salinas and New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton were the last remaining Philadelphia Union originals in MLS entering the 2022 season.

Michael Orozco, who is still playing with Orange County in the USL Championship and Roger Torres, who is playing in Peru with Alianza Atlético, are the only other remaining active players from the Union’s inaugural roster.