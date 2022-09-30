Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union wrap up away slate with visit to Charlotte

Philadelphia Union News

Know Your Enemy | Union wrap up road slate at Charlotte FC

Charlotte has the second-most wins at home of any Eastern Conference team (behind Philly), but a recent win over NYCFC broke a three-match losing streak in front of the home fans that included defeats to Toronto and Chicago. With key man Karol Swiderski returning from an impressive international run, Charlotte will be full of confidence, and the Union will need to be compact defensively to keep the shutout they will covet.

Pressing Points | Weather the Storm

The Boys in Blue head down to Charlotte for the first time ever this weekend, as they attempt to clinch first place in the Eastern Conference. With a win or draw over Charlotte FC on Saturday, the Union would officially regain their title as regular season Eastern Conference champions, and the road to the MLS Cup in the East would run through Subaru Park.

Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase

“He’s the best in the world,” the Union’s star goalkeeper said of playing against the biggest star of all.

MLS News

Minnesota United signs Emanuel Reynoso to three-year contract extension with option for 2026

He has 10 goals and 10 assists in 27 games interrupted by injury and suspension, but transformed by the arrival of his wife and child this season in another land and league.

Charlotte FC Closing In On A 3 Year Deal With Interim-manager Christian Lattanzio

Lattanzio has led the team to 7 wins, 1 draw, and 9 losses (22 points) since taking over as interim-manager with three games remaining and playoffs still possible, albeit unlikely.

San Jose Earthquakes legend Shea Salinas announces retirement

Salinas, 36, has enjoyed a 15-year MLS career, which includes 13 seasons in San Jose. The winger has also played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the ​​Philadelphia Union.

LAFC tops MLS’ most valuable teams at 900 Million dollars

The average MLS franchise is worth $582 million, up 5.8% over last year by Sportico’s count, with LAFC on top for the second straight year at $900 million. Collectively, the market value of the 28 current franchises, including team-related businesses and real estate held by owners, is $16.3 billion.