Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 New York Red Bulls 0, Second Half

Updates

48’ GOAL Uhre! What a through ball from Jack McGlynn

46’ Here we go second half

45’+3 There’s the halftime whistle; looked like the Union might bag one in first half stoppage time as they’ve been known to do but they’ll settle for a scoreless 45

45’ Matt Real with a long range strike sails just wide

43’ Morgan all alone in the D off the corner but Glesnes is there to deflect it out. Huge block.

36’ Elliott goes into the book for a foul at midfield on a counter. Both Union center backs now on yellows.

32’ Cory Burke goes into the book

22’ Another chance for the Red Bull but Blake does well to deny a back heel attempt

17’ Yearwood with a shot but Blake dives easily to his left to make the save

15’ Red Bull keeper Coronel coming way off his line to deny a chance for the Union

8’ Jakob Glesnes goes into the book with a clip on Manoel. Free kick from a dangerous spot coming up for Red Bull

1’ Underway in New Jersey

Starting Lineups

Matt Real with a surprise start, Cory Burke is in for Julian Carranza and Jack McGlynn replaces Alejandro Bedoya. Jose Martinez gets a rest with Leon Flach filling in at the six and Nathan Harriel is starting at right back.

I SAID: S Q U A D #DOOP pic.twitter.com/MI5Nhg7n3P — x - PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) September 3, 2022

Officials

Referee: Timothy Ford

Ast. Referee 1: Brian Dunn

Ast. Referee 2: Ryan Graves

Fourth official: Luis Arroyo

VAR: Kevin Stott

Ast. VAR: Michael Kampmeinert

How to Watch

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union

September 3, 2022

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (in-market), ESPN+ (out of market)