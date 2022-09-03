Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 New York Red Bulls 0, Second Half

Updates
48’ GOAL Uhre! What a through ball from Jack McGlynn
46’ Here we go second half
45’+3 There’s the halftime whistle; looked like the Union might bag one in first half stoppage time as they’ve been known to do but they’ll settle for a scoreless 45
45’ Matt Real with a long range strike sails just wide
43’ Morgan all alone in the D off the corner but Glesnes is there to deflect it out. Huge block.
36’ Elliott goes into the book for a foul at midfield on a counter. Both Union center backs now on yellows.
32’ Cory Burke goes into the book
22’ Another chance for the Red Bull but Blake does well to deny a back heel attempt
17’ Yearwood with a shot but Blake dives easily to his left to make the save
15’ Red Bull keeper Coronel coming way off his line to deny a chance for the Union
8’ Jakob Glesnes goes into the book with a clip on Manoel. Free kick from a dangerous spot coming up for Red Bull
1’ Underway in New Jersey
Starting Lineups
Matt Real with a surprise start, Cory Burke is in for Julian Carranza and Jack McGlynn replaces Alejandro Bedoya. Jose Martinez gets a rest with Leon Flach filling in at the six and Nathan Harriel is starting at right back.
I SAID: S Q U A D #DOOP pic.twitter.com/MI5Nhg7n3P— x - PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) September 3, 2022

Officials
Referee: Timothy Ford
Ast. Referee 1: Brian Dunn
Ast. Referee 2: Ryan Graves
Fourth official: Luis Arroyo
VAR: Kevin Stott
Ast. VAR: Michael Kampmeinert
How to Watch
New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union
September 3, 2022
Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.
TV: PHL17
Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (in-market), ESPN+ (out of market)
