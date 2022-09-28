Brotherly Game Daily Links: USMNT fail to inspire in final World Cup warmup

MLS News

Galaxy and LAFC to open 2023 season against each other at Rose Bowl

The Galaxy played there 127 times across all competition during their first seven seasons, going 86-32-9 and winning an MLS Cup, a U.S. Open Cup and a CONCACAF Champions Cup before moving to Carson and taking up residence in the nation’s second soccer-specific stadium, then known as the Home Depot Center.

Chicago Fire sign Federico Navarro to contract extension

The midfielder has recorded three goals and three assists in 40 appearances for the Fire since his debut in 2021.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT held scoreless by Saudi Arabia in final warm-up before 2022 World Cup

The result completes a disappointing final buildup to the tournament in Qatar for Gregg Berhalter’s side, having lost 2-0 to Japan on Friday.

2026 World Cup Final to be played at AT&T Stadium

The stadium seats 80,000 people with the potential to expand to as much as 100,000. With the World Cup requiring all seats, the 100,000 mark will be difficult to reach, but the potential to still have more than 80,000 people at the World Cup Final is there.

Rest of the World News

Spain stun Portugal to clinch spot in Nations League finals

Portugal had dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute a long ball into the box from Dani Carvajal was headed by Nico Williams across to Morata, who lashed it into the net to silence most of the sold-out stadium.