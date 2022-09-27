Brotherly Game Daily Links: Another Kai Wagner transfer story

Philadelphia Union News

Tom Bogert drops Kai Wagner update

Expectation is that Philadelphia Union star LB Kai Wagner will “absolutely” be sold to Europe this winter.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT to start Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi for final World Cup warm-up game

Neither player featured in last Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Japan. Pulisic sat out the match due to a knock picked up in training, while Pepi was an unused substitute. Now, both will get a look against the Saudis.

USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia: Scouting Saudi Arabia

This is the seventh all-time meeting between the two nations, with the USMNT holding a 3-1-2 advantage, claiming a 2-0 result in the third-place playoff at the 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Reggie Cannon out of Saudi Arabia friendly with injury

The USMNT has several options at right back for the current fixtures. Sergiño Dest is the presumed starter, with back ups in the form of DeAndre Yedlin and Joe Scally. Scally and Dest can also fill in at left back.

Time’s running out for USMNT’s fringe players hoping for a World Cup call-up, but nobody’s panicking yet

There’s another reason to not view the current camp as an all-or-nothing enterprise, too. The fact remains that after Tuesday’s match, players will have around seven matches to play with their clubs before the roster announcement, which amounts to one last-ditch effort to impress Berhalter and prove that they deserve to be on the plane.