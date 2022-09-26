Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union defeat Pachuca in friendly

Philadelphia Union News

Harriel scores as Union shutout CF Pachuca in friendly

With a limited roster of just three substitutes, the Union pit it all on the line to grind out a 1-0 victory in front of their home supporters. After a scoreless opening half that saw key defensive stops from Kai Wagner and Joe Bendik, the Union broke through in the 49th minute as Wagner picked out homegrown Nathan Harriel at the back post for a smashing header.

Charlotte FC Mount Emphatic Comeback to Beat Chicago Fire

The Union are back to MLS action this week, as they travel to Charlotte for their next game, let’s how Charlotte did in their last game.

MLS News

Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement

The veteran’s contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.

US Soccer News

USMNT unimpressive in 2-0 loss to Japan

The USMNT only shot the ball four times in the loss, while the Blue Samurai got 16 shots on the pitch thanks to their aggressiveness. The USMNT lost possession 54 times in the first half.

Rest of the World News

England suffer Nations League relegation after 1-0 loss to Italy

Gareth Southgate’s side are now without a win or even a goal from open play in their last five matches less than two months before their World Cup campaign begins.