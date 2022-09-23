Brotherly Game Daily Links: Bedoya signs new deal with Union

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Sign midfielder Alejandro Bedoya To New Contract

The former U.S. National Team player first joined the Union as a Designated Player in 2016 and will return on a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Curtin: Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya deserves a statue

“He embodies everything we want from this club,” Curtin said. “The next step is the Ring of Honor, for sure, but he shows he’s getting better even as years go by, which is not usually how most careers go. He plays so many important minutes and is such a leader.”

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT to start GK Turner, defenders Long, Zimmerman in friendly vs. Japan - Berhalter

“Aaron and Walker are going to play, going to start, and we’ll probably make a sub at half-time, or maybe after that and get another center back in. And then next game, take a look at another one,” Berhalter said during a roundtable with reporters.

Big questions before USMNT’s pre-World Cup friendlies - Can Pepi nail down spot? Is Turner too rusty?

These two friendlies are, for all intents and purposes, the last chance for players to make direct impressions on U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter before he makes his World Cup selections. Berhalter insists other players could still end up on the team beyond those invited to camp this week, and he will prove how true that is when he makes his final 26-man selection in early November.