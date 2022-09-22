Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake named 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award Winner

Philadelphia Union News

Andre Blake named 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award Winner

The John Wanamaker Athletic Award has been presented since 1961 to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and the team or sport in which they excel.

MLS News

FC Cincinnati rallies to ease past Chivas in Leagues Cup Showcase

Second-half goals from Yuya Kubo, Calvin Harris and Brandon Vazquez offset an early strike from Chivas’ Pavel Perez at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium.

Nashville edge out America on penalties in Leages Cup Showcase clash

Nashville SC eged out America 4-2 on penalties in their Leagues Cup Showcase clash on Wednesday night after the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Power Rankings: NYCFC, Inter Miami, Vancouver skyrocket after Weeks 31 & 32

Despite the draw and a LAFC win the Union stay on top of the MLS Power Rankings.

Fire Won’t Follow Bears Out of Chicago, Could Build Own Stadium

Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire is weighing its options, but team president Ishwara Glassman Chrein said the team will not be following the Chicago Bears to Arlington Heights.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT vs. Japan: Scouting Japan

This is the third all-time meeting between the two nations, split between a 1-1-0 record. Japan is currently ranked 24th in the world by FIFA and easily qualified for the World Cup with a second-place finish in Group B of the Asian Football Confederation’s third round.

U.S. national team kit rankings: Ahead of the World Cup, a look back at the best

The home kit for Qatar 2022 is a plain white shirt with some neckline and sleeve accents, while the away counterpart is an abstract and muddled mix of two blue tones. That is to say, you’re not missing much.