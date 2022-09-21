Brotherly Game Daily Links: Gazdag among seven Union players called up to national teams

Philadelphia Union News

Jack McGlynn ranks No. 10 in MLS 22 Under 22

With a dazzling soccer mind and brilliant left foot that can drop a 40 yard pass on a dime, McGlynn debuting at No. 10 in the league’s list of the top young players is a strong starting spot but looks like the first step on an upward arc for The ‘Murican Medunjanin.

Paxten Aaronson earns No. 12 spot in MLS 22 Under 22

On the international stage Aaronson has shown how bright he can shine as he guided the United States squad back to the FIFA U20 World Cup and the Olympics with a resounding performance at the Concacaf U20 Championship. Aaronson returned the City of Brotherly Love with loads of hardware in his luggage as the tournament’s Golden Boot Winner with seven goals and the Golden Ball winner as the top player of the event.

Leon Flach earns No. 14 spot in MLS 22 Under 22

Flach appears in the rankings for the second consecutive season and just like last year the midfielder could feel slighted with his rank at No. 14. Flach has started all but four matches since he arrived with the Union last season, even immediately subbing into a rainy, closed-door scrimmage during the preseason right off a plane.

Blake called in for Jamaica’s friendly against Argentina

Philadelphia Union announced today that Andre Blake has received an international call-up for Jamaica ahead of the upcoming FIFA international window. The goalkeeper is part of eight call-ups in September which include Daniel Gazdag (Hungary), Olivier Mbaizo (Cameroon), Jose Martinez (Venezuela) in addition to Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and Brandan Craig receiving call ups to the U-20 USMNT.

MLS News

2022’s MLS 22 Under 22

22 Under 22 is a list of the top 22 players in MLS under the age of 22 – as voted on by an expert panel consisting of MLSsoccer.com analysts, MLS Player Department staff and external media members.

Anonymous takes: MLS technical staffers on 2022’s 22 Under 22

MLSsoccer.com spoke with technical staffers at various MLS clubs to get their anonymous thoughts on what was right and wrong.

Rest of the World News

Euro 2024: UEFA confirms Russia ban for tournament; Belarus enter draw despite German plea

Belarus will be in the 53-nation draw that Russia are banned from, although the Belarusians cannot be placed in the same group as neighboring Ukraine for security reasons.