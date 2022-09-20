Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake named to MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Andre Blake named to MLS Team of the Week again

The two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year not only reminded everyone that he is the top shot stopper in the league but put on a highlight reel of saves to make media and fans wonder if he is the MVP of the league with five big saves to lead in a scoreless draw at Atlanta United FC on Saturday.

What is the Supporters’ Shield worth to the Union?

The Union and LAFC are locked in a battle for the Supporters’ Shield trophy, but the league champion will be the MLS Cup winner.

MLS News

MLS Team of the Week: LA Galaxy, NYCFC reignite playoff push in Week 32

Glesnes makes the bench while Andre Blake starts for this week’s MLS Team of the Week.

Chicago Fire FC sign Brian Gutiérrez to contract extension

Gutiérrez, who became the Fire’s 16th homegrown signing in March 2020, has one goal and six assists across 54 regular-season appearances (24 starts) in three seasons.