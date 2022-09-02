Brotherly Game Daily Links: Uhre and Gazdag make MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Mikael Uhre named to MLS Team of the Week

Uhre set up the Boys in Blue’s opening goal on Wednesday night against Atlanta United FC, picking out Julian Carranza in the 18th minute. After the visitors equalized and looked to have momentum going into halftime, Uhre unleashed a blast in first-half stoppage time to put the Union ahead going into the break. The goal was an important one for the Danish forward, giving him 10 goals in just under 1,300 minutes.

Achievement Unlocked | Union set new scoring record

11 different players have scored thus far for the Boys in Blue led by Gazdag’s record-setting 17 goals with Carranza just behind with 14. Uhre’s goal too had him into the double digit marks with 10 while Cory Burke (7) and Alejandro Bedoya (5) have scored multiple times. Paxten Aaronson, Jack Elliott, Nathan Harriel, Jack McGlynn, Matt Real, Sergio Santos and Quinn Sullivan each scored in 2022 as well.

MLS News

Rest of the World News

