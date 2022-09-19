Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union clinch 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot

Philadelphia Union News

Andre Blake ends a headline-making week with another star performance for the Union

“He’s a winner on and off the field, and you need men like that in the locker room,” Jim Curtin said of his star goalkeeper, who wore the captain’s armband in Atlanta — just as he does for Jamaica.

Philadelphia Union Secure Berth In 2023 Concacaf Champions League

This is the Union’s second trip to CCL after earning their first ever berth to the 2021 CCL. In their inaugural CCL campaign, the Union cruised to the semifinals after defeating Saprissa in the round of 16 5-0 on aggregate and Atlanta United in the quarterfinals 4-1 on aggregate, before finally falling to Mexican giants, Club America, 4-0 on aggregate.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: NYCFC triumphs in Hudson River Derby, Nashville SC earns point against Austin FC

A crucial weekend in MLS play started with a dominant victory for New York City FC. Alex Callens and Santiago Rodriguez scored early in the Hudson River Derby as NYCFC pulls within one point of the Eastern Conference third-place Red Bulls.

MLS Rewind: Inter Miami wins in D.C., NYCFC downs Red Bulls, and more

The ever-changing picture of the MLS Eastern Conference standings resumed Sunday with two former Manchester United teammates turned managers facing off in Washington D.C.

US Soccer News

Mark McKenzie And Erik Palmer-Brown Added To U.S. Men’s National Team Roster For September Training Camp

The duo replaces Cameron Carter-Vickers and Chris Richards, both of whom are sidelined with minor injuries.

Johnny Cardoso Replaces Yunus Musah on USMNT roster

Musah suffered a minor knock that has kept him out of training for the last few days. It appears Valencia want to keep him out as a precaution.