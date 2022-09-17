Game Thread: Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United, First Half

Game Updates
19’- Another corner here for United. The kick is coming again from the near flag. The cross is sent to the far post and the shot goes over the crossbar.
10’- Play is stopped after a collision of heads between Carranza and an Atlanta United Player. The replay shows Carranza comes in late for a header. He is also booked with a yellow card for that late challenge.
5’- We have the first corner of the game and it's awarded to Atlanta from the near flag. Service is sent to the top left corner of the penalty area and is easily handled by the U.
1’ - The game gets underway in Atlanta. The U are in the electric blue kit.
Starting Lineups
Ready to work— x - PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) September 17, 2022
https://t.co/hddHa4rVvD#StartingXI | #ATLvPHI | #DOOP | 3:30PM | Univision/TUDN/Twitter
⭐️ Your Starting XI set to take the pitch tonight at @MBStadium— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 17, 2022
Officials
Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.
Ast. Referee 1: Nick Uranga
Ast. Referee 2: Kevin Klinger
Fourth official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
Ast. VAR: Craig Lowry
How to Watch
Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union
September 17, 2022
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
TV: UniMás,TUDN
Streaming: Twitter (English Audio)
