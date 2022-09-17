Game Thread: Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United, First Half

Game Updates

19’- Another corner here for United. The kick is coming again from the near flag. The cross is sent to the far post and the shot goes over the crossbar.

10’- Play is stopped after a collision of heads between Carranza and an Atlanta United Player. The replay shows Carranza comes in late for a header. He is also booked with a yellow card for that late challenge.

5’- We have the first corner of the game and it's awarded to Atlanta from the near flag. Service is sent to the top left corner of the penalty area and is easily handled by the U.

1’ - The game gets underway in Atlanta. The U are in the electric blue kit.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

Atlanta United

⭐️ Your Starting XI set to take the pitch tonight at @MBStadium pic.twitter.com/xnzTmKamNq — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 17, 2022

Officials

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Ast. Referee 1: Nick Uranga

Ast. Referee 2: Kevin Klinger

Fourth official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Ast. VAR: Craig Lowry

How to Watch

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union

September 17, 2022

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: UniMás,TUDN

Streaming: Twitter (English Audio)