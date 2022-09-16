U.S. Open Cup local qualifying kicking off this weekend

Eight area teams will be kicking off the first round of local qualifying for the 2023 U.S. Open Cup this weekend.

The four matches will feature five teams from the USL of PA (Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals, West Chester United, Vereinigung Erzgebirge, United German Hungarians and Lancaster City FC), two from the UPSL (Lancaster Elite and Philadelphia Lone Star) and one from the Eastern Premier Soccer League (Kensington SC).

The last team from the area to qualify for the Open Cup through local qualifying was Vereinigung Erzgebirge in 2019, but after the 2020 and 2021 competitions were canceled, VE wasn’t given a bid in the 2022 competition after failing to qualify again through local qualifying.

Philadelphia Lone Star made it the furthest of any local team last year, losing in the final round to Brockton United.

Schedule

Saturday, September 17

Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals vs West Chester United, Ukrainian American Sports Center; North Wales, Pa., 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 18

Vereinigung Erzgebirge vs Philadelphia Lone Star, Vereinigung Erzgebirge Clubhouse; Warminster, Pa., 2 p.m.

Lancaster City FC vs Lancaster Elite, Lancaster Catholic High School Stadium; Lancaster, Pa., 3 p.m.

Kensington SC vs United German Hungarians, The Proving Grounds, Conshohocken, Pa., 7 p.m.