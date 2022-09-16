Brotherly Game Daily Links: Questions abound as Andre Blake left out of latest Jamaican team

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Control Your Destiny

The Boys in Blue look to head into the final international break of the season strong with what would be their sixth straight win against a tough Atlanta United team on the verge of making the playoffs. The Union are on one of their hottest runs of the season, outscoring opponents 23-4 in their last five games, and they look to stay hot as they travel down south.

Concerns over Andre Blake’s omission from Jamaican National Team

While a reason has not been given for his release, posts circulating on social media have suggested that Blake’s comments regarding the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) have led to him not getting called up.

MLS News

2022 MLS offseason calendar for player moves announced

MLS on Thursday announced the offseason calendar, including expansion draft for St. Louis CITY SC and the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. The offseason begins with a 24-hour trade window starting at noon ET on Nov. 7 in which teams may trade players.

MLS Team of the Week: Austin FC make history in Week 31

Austin FC made some history as MLS Week 31’s nine-game slate concluded Wednesday, allowing the second-year club to lead the latest Team of the Week.

Rest of the World News

Europa League round-up: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Man United win, Roma and Real Sociedad prevail

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first UEFA Europa League goal at the age of 37, while Real Betis’s Joaquín became the competition’s all-time oldest scorer at 41.

Europa Conference League round-up: West Ham, Slavia survive scares

West Ham and Slavia Praha both came from behind to clinch three points among the Matchday 2 highlights in the Europa Conference League group stage.