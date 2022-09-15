Brotherly Game Daily Links: Latest USMNT roster called up ahead of final friendlies

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Austin FC clinches playoff spot, Loons take point from LAFC, and more

Austin FC’s sensational sophomore MLS season continued Wednesday with Josh Wolff’s side clinching a playoff berth following a lopsided home win.

Campeones Cup champs! NYCFC knock off Atlas FC, 2-0

It was the third win for an MLS club in the competition’s four editions, with Atlanta United defeating Club America in 2019 and the Columbus Crew emerging victorious over Cruz Azul in 2021. Toronto FC lost to Tigres UANL in 2018.

City commissioners approve zoning plan for David Beckham’s Miami Freedom Park

The development will transform the Melreese Country Club located next to Miami International Airport into a soccer stadium, business complex and more.

US Soccer News

Gregg Berhalter names September USMNT roster

The team will first play a friendly against Japan on September 23rd in Düsseldorf, Germany, followed by a match against Saudi Arabia on September 27th in Murcia, Spain. The friendlies represent the final time fans will see the USMNT play before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

What Gregg Berhalter, USA must learn from September camp

The final pre-World Cup US men’s national team roster for the final pre-World Cup camp is out. There are 26 names on it, and each of those 26 names was predictable. There are no out-of-left field surprises.

Rest of the World News

Serie A would consider U.S.-style All-Star Game - league president Lorenzo Casini

“The idea of an All-Star Game in Serie A deserves attention. We will study the project and the clubs in the assembly will evaluate all the pros and cons,” Casini was quoted as saying by ANSA.