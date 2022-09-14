Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union alone at the top of Supporters’ Shield standings

Philadelphia Union News

The Union now lead the Supporters’ Shield race

Los Angeles FC’s 1-1 tie at Minnesota United on Tuesday put the Union at the front of the race for Major League Soccer’s best overall record.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Loons take point from LAFC, Dynamo, Sporting KC roll

A golazo from Carlos Vela provided what Los Angeles FC needed to earn a point at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. However, LAFC drops points and moves out of the driver’s seat in the Supporters’ Shield race with the result.

Power Rankings: Portland Timbers soar, NYCFC plummet after Week 30

The Union’s vice grip on the number one spot in the MLS Power Rankings continues for another week.

U.S. Soccer News

USWNT to play Germany in pair of November friendlies

Germany currently sits 2nd in the FIFA World Rankings, which could make this a matchup between the top 2 teams in the world. It’s the first time the USWNT have played at the home of Inter Miami and the first time in 22 years that they have played in Fort Lauderdale.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool notch late winner, Bayern Munich down Barcelona, Spurs lose to Sporting

Matchday two brought plenty of surprises and a Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona showdown that didn’t disappoint.