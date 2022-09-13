Brotherly Game Daily Links: Jim Curtin named back to back MLS Coach of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

How Philadelphia Union’s record-setting MLS rampage was built

There are a number of reasons why the Union have been able to succeed despite this low level of spending, many of which fit right in line with iStar’s credo of understanding market inefficiencies, and creating solutions.

Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Week for second consecutive week

After guiding the Philadelphia Union to its Eastern-Conference-leading 11th home win in MLS regular season play this season, Jim Curtin collected his second consecutive MLS Coach of the Week award.

Jack Elliott named to MLS Team of the Week, Kai Wagner on bench

Orlando proved no match for Elliott and the rest of the Union back line, and were only able to secure a late consolation goal after Philly put the game out of reach. Elliott’s goal was his second of the year, tying his single-season career high that he set in 2018 and matched in 2019, 2021, and now 2022. Elliott also has two assists on the season.

MLS News

Columbus Crew choke another lead, LAFC get outsmarted in Dallas & more from Week 30

We’re starting to winnow down the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field, as a pair of teams were officially, mathematically eliminated this weekend.

MLS Team of the Week: Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders roar back in Week 30

Both of their 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes still hang in the balance, but Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders FC kept postseason aspirations alive with inspirational wins in Week 30. And now they lead the latest Team of the Week

MLS successful dribbles: 2022 season

With its top-heavy spending and focus on attacking players, Major League Soccer has plenty of top-class dribblers in its ranks right now.

U.S. Soccer News

USWNT to play Spain in October friendly in Pamplona

The big match against Spain will follow an October 7th friendly against England at Wembley Stadium. Spain, ranked 8th in the FIFA World Rankings, reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2022, losing to England in a heartbreaking match that went to extra time.

USMNT roster prediction: Pre-World Cup friendlies are a last chance to impress

The 10-day camp, which includes friendlies against fellow World Cup participants Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sept. 23 and Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on Sept. 27, will be the last chance for coach Gregg Berhalter to evaluate his player pool before naming the team that will head to Qatar in November.