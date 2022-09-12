Brotherly Game Daily Links: The Union are a buzzsaw

Philadelphia Union News

The Philadelphia Union are a buzzsaw: “What’s going on here is special”

It’s been sheer domination from a side that’s been borderline unstoppable for two straight months and could earn a second Supporters’ Shield title in three years. With three games to go, they’ve also secured a home game in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Union have a real chance to set a record for Major League Soccer’s stingiest defense

With three games to go, MLS’s decade-old goals-allowed record in a 34-game season is very much in sight — and the Union want it.

MVP race: Philadelphia Union’s Daniel Gazdag “should be considered”

The Hungarian midfielder provided one goal and one assist in Saturday night’s 5-1 win over Orlando City SC, pushing his club-record goal contributions total to 28 (19g/9a). That’s ahead of Driussi (27; 20g, 7a) and behind Mukhtar (33; 22g, 11a).

