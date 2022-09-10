Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks ahead of Orlando game

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Push For Perfection

The unbeaten streak dates back to last regular season, with the Boys in Blue having not dropped a regular season match in front of the Union faithful in the last 20 matches. With such a strong run of form, Curtin admitted that he’s run into some issues with the pep talks but squad has responded time and time again because they know what lies in front of them.

The Union are close to clinching a Champions League berth, but aren’t there yet

Here are the scenarios to know as the Union push to finish first in the East, potentially win the Supporters’ Shield, and return to the continent’s top club tournament.

MLS News

MLS Preview: Nashville SC-Galaxy, FC Dallas-LAFC headline top matches in Week 30

The MLS playoff push is coming to a head for teams such as the Seattle Sounders, LA Galaxy and New England Revolution as four weeks remain in the 2022 regular season. Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union are locked into a power struggle for the Supporters’ Shield.

Major Leap Soccer: Top 5 breakout stars of 2022

Stars are born, but not in a blinding flash of light and energy. It takes time, opportunity and sometimes serendipity for the soccer cosmos to brew up the right conditions for true stardom.

US Soccer News

US in contention to host Club World Cup as Real Madrid eye sextuple

The Club World Cup could be held in February 2023, with the United States overtaking Abu Dhabi and China as the frontrunner to host the tournament.

Rest of the World News

Premier League suspended after death of Queen Elizabeth II

The decision to postpone all matches from Saturday and Monday was taken after a Premier League shareholders meeting on Friday, which was held after an earlier meeting involving the British government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport and representatives from a range of sports.